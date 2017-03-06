Този сайт използва бисквитки (cookies). Ако желаете можете да научите повече тук. Разбрах
КАПИТАЛ

Бизнес / Технологии и наука

6 мар 2017

A year in space - Scott Kelly NASA astronaut

Капитал
Bahamas and me. I think we all know who's better looking. #YearInSpace

One year ago, two twin brothers separated. One remained here on Earth, the other has spent a ‪#YearInSpace‬ ... In the next 24 hours, Commander Scott Kelly returns to Earth.

This is such an interesting experiment on the human body in space. I wonder if there will be any difference due to the absence of gravity and each day in orbit only being 90 minutes long!

Kelly launched to the space station on March 27, 2015. He surpassed the previous record for time spent in space by a U.S. astronaut on Oct. 16, 2015. After his return, he will have spent a total of 520 days in space across four space missions.


K:Reader

Нов и модерен инструмент, който пренася в дигитална среда усещането от четенето на хартия.

Прочетете целия вестник или списание без да търсите отделните статии в сайта.
Капитал, брой 9

Капитал

Брой 9 // 03.03.2017 Прочетете
Капитал Daily, 06.03.2017

Капитал Daily

Брой 36 // 06.03.2017 Прочетете
Капитал
