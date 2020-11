Тракия икономическа зона-инвестиционният ускорител

>

Trakia Economic Zone - the investment accelerator

Investors have their sights set on Trakia Economic Zone to gain momentum by capitalizing on a premium resource, namely, time. Plus, safety comes with appeal: the safety in the effectuation of their projects, in exploitation, and in the business environment. Leaning back on its 20 years of experience Trakia Economic Zone ensures a complete project implementation to each and every investor no matter how far in complexity it can go.

Presently, it is increasingly more the belief of international businesses that complex solutions are an only option to gear up their business operations. Investors can naturally go out there by themselves and have their pick of a land plot, figuring out the designer, and the builder, and the investor survey as their discretion may best tell them. Investors may well go through all the red tape on their own. Once coming through all this, however, and getting their new facility started, as it happens, they will have some 4-5 years behind their back since square one. It is at this point that Trakia Economic Zone curtails the loop spanning the moment of decision through completion down to a year and a half. Primary reason being, all land plots within the zone come with their administrative, legal and logistics preliminaries well sorted out in advance.