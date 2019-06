Седмичен бюлетин за маркетинг и реклама (18 юни)

View this post on Instagram

[NEW RELEASE] ‘I wish I could...’ (2019) Mark Zuckerberg, founder of @facebook reveals the ‘truth’ about privacy on #facebook . This artwork is part of a series of AI generated video works created for ‘Spectre’ - an immersive exploration of the digital influence industry, technology and democracy. [link in bio] [PLEASE REPOST!] Yesterday we got global press coverage for our art project and Facebook / Instagram have now flagged our AI artworks as #misinformation which isn’t fair. This de-prioritises the videos on news feeds and searches. However we have always labelled them as artworks clearly in all posts. In response to this action by Instagram, we’ve released another digital artwork today. Please help us subvert their algorithms by sharing this post with your friends so we can keep the important conversation about data, privacy and democracy going. Art by Bill Posters & @danyelhau for @sheffdocfest @sitegallery #artnotmisinformation #thefutureisntprivate #deepfakes #deepfake #spectreknows #surveillancecapitalism #privacy #democracy #dataism #contemporaryartwork #digitalart #generativeart #newmediaart #codeart #markzuckerberg #artivism #contemporaryart