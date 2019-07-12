С използването на сайта вие приемате, че използваме „бисквитки" за подобряване на преживяването, персонализиране на съдържанието и рекламите, и анализиране на трафика. Вижте нашата политика за бисквитките и декларацията за поверителност. ОK
Медиа и реклама

12 юли 2019, 14:15, 142 прочитания

The new KQUARTERLY is out now

Capital’s English-language magazine for business, economy and politics in Bulgaria

Капитал
Илюстрация
The new edition Capital’s KQUARTERLY issue is already on the market. KQUARTERLY comes out on a quarterly basis and contains information about the most important topics from Bulgaria’s politics, economy and business.

The main topic of the new July-October issue is the property scandal in GERB and its consequences for the ruling party and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. You will also read about:


The new industrial hives
Stara Zagora, Kazanlak, Sliven and Yambol regions are working together with the government to create new economic zones for investors

Poor outlook for the seaside resorts
For the first time in years, fewer visitors will stay at Bulgarian seaside resorts

Stara Zagora: The unexpected champion
The local economy recorded the highest growth rate among all Bulgarian regions in the past decade



Bulgaria’s residential market calms after years of growth
Prices have stopped growing as supply and demand started to equalize

Perestroika at Lukoil Bulgaria
Valentin Zlatev has been replaced after 20 years at the helm of the Russian company’s operations in the country

The issue contains an analysis of the most important data in Capital’s rankings:
K100: The biggest Bulgarian companies in 2019
K10: The best banks.
Order your copy now
You can request your KQUARTERLY hard copy or in pdf format (delivery incl.) for a price of 42 Euro. For a combined price of 220 Euro you get all four yearly issues and a special monthly newsletter.

Order your copy or subscribe for KQUARTERLY at abonament@capital.bg

Етикети: бизнес икономика политика

