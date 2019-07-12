The new KQUARTERLY is out now

The new edition Capital’s KQUARTERLY issue is already on the market. KQUARTERLY comes out on a quarterly basis and contains information about the most important topics from Bulgaria’s politics, economy and business.

The main topic of the new July-October issue is the property scandal in GERB and its consequences for the ruling party and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. You will also read about:

The new industrial hives

Stara Zagora, Kazanlak, Sliven and Yambol regions are working together with the government to create new economic zones for investors

Poor outlook for the seaside resorts

For the first time in years, fewer visitors will stay at Bulgarian seaside resorts

Stara Zagora: The unexpected champion

The local economy recorded the highest growth rate among all Bulgarian regions in the past decade

Bulgaria’s residential market calms after years of growth

Prices have stopped growing as supply and demand started to equalize

Perestroika at Lukoil Bulgaria

Valentin Zlatev has been replaced after 20 years at the helm of the Russian company’s operations in the country

The issue contains an analysis of the most important data in Capital’s rankings:

K100: The biggest Bulgarian companies in 2019

K10: The best banks.