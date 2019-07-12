// Бизнес / Медиа и реклама
The new KQUARTERLY is out now
Capital’s English-language magazine for business, economy and politics in Bulgaria
|
Илюстрация
The main topic of the new July-October issue is the property scandal in GERB and its consequences for the ruling party and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. You will also read about:
Stara Zagora, Kazanlak, Sliven and Yambol regions are working together with the government to create new economic zones for investors
Poor outlook for the seaside resorts
For the first time in years, fewer visitors will stay at Bulgarian seaside resorts
Stara Zagora: The unexpected champion
The local economy recorded the highest growth rate among all Bulgarian regions in the past decade
Bulgaria’s residential market calms after years of growth
Prices have stopped growing as supply and demand started to equalize
Perestroika at Lukoil Bulgaria
Valentin Zlatev has been replaced after 20 years at the helm of the Russian company’s operations in the country
The issue contains an analysis of the most important data in Capital’s rankings:
K100: The biggest Bulgarian companies in 2019
K10: The best banks.
Англоезичното списание на "Капитал" за бизнеса, икономиката и политиката в България