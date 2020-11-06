After the crisis we'll see more sustainable local businesses
55 Нови COVID-19
Абонирайте се за Капитал

Всеки петък икономически анализ и коментар на текущите събития от седмицата.
Съдържанието е организирано в три области, за които Капитал е полезен:

K1 Средата (политическа, макроикономическа регулаторна правна)
K2 Бизнесът (пазари, продукти, конкуренция, мениджмънт)
K3 Моят капитал (лични финанси, свободно време, образование, извън бизнеса).

Абонирайте се за Капитал
ВЗЕМЕТЕ ЗА 12 ЛВ./МЕСЕЦ Вижте всички оферти

After the crisis we'll see more sustainable local businesses

After the crisis we'll see more sustainable local businesses

Founder of Vitosha Ventures Max Gurvits and co-founder of "Nasekomo" Xavier Marcenac about the state of the start up ecosystem post COVID

247 прочитания

How much time before business goes back to normal? How did the pandemic affect the startup ecosystem in Bulgaria? Are there any possible positive outcomes from the coronavirus crisis for the VC industry?

In this episode of DIGITALK The Podcast you'll hear two conversations about the state of the startup ecosystem post_COVID, recorded live at the DigitalK event. First up is Max Gurvits, founder of VC fund Vitosha Venture Partners, who thinks that after the crisis we'll see a more sustainable local business environment.

Next, you'll hear from the co-founder of the Bulgarian startup "Nasekomo" Xavier Marcenac, who wants to revolutionise the food industry and build the largest insect plant in the country.

DIGITALK The Podcast is a short series of conversations with different digital visionaries. They discuss big ideas and technologies that will shape the way we live and do business in the next few years.

If you like this episode, you can follow DigitalK The Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. You can write us with feedback at [email protected].

How much time before business goes back to normal? How did the pandemic affect the startup ecosystem in Bulgaria? Are there any possible positive outcomes from the coronavirus crisis for the VC industry?

In this episode of DIGITALK The Podcast you'll hear two conversations about the state of the startup ecosystem post_COVID, recorded live at the DigitalK event. First up is Max Gurvits, founder of VC fund Vitosha Venture Partners, who thinks that after the crisis we'll see a more sustainable local business environment.

Благодарим ви, че четете Капитал!

Вие използвате поверителен режим на интернет браузъра си. За да прочетете статията, трябва да влезете в профила си.
Влезте в профила си
Всеки потребител може да чете до 10 статии месечно без да има абонамент за Капитал.
Вижте абонаментните планове

Етикети

коронакриза фонд за рисков капитал стартъп предприемачество бизнес

Свързани статии

0 коментара
Нов коментар

За да публикувате коментари,
трябва да сте регистриран потребител.


Вход

Още от Капитал

С използването на сайта вие приемате, че използваме „бисквитки" за подобряване на преживяването, персонализиране на съдържанието и рекламите, и анализиране на трафика. Вижте нашата политика за бисквитките и декларацията за поверителност. OK