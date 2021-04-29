Willem Jonker: Europe is better positioned for talent, but lagging behind in tech investment

COVID didn't close the gap between Europe and the US or Asia in terms of tech development and investments. But it made very clear to Europe how important digital is and hopefully the next decade will indeed be Europe's digital decade. These words belong to Willem Jonker. He is the CEO of EIT Digital, the digital wing of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology. Before that, he has been an executive for Philips, and he is one of the most prominent advocates for faster European tech development and harder competition with the US and China.

He's the guest in the latest episode of the DigitalK podcast. He talks about the effects of COVID on the tech ecosystem and business in Europe and shares his insights on the market trends that will shape the years after the pandemic.

Willem Jonker will be one of the speakers at this year's DigitalK conference, which will take place on the 27th and 28th of May.