Willem Jonker: Europe is better positioned for talent, but lagging behind in tech investment
48 Нови COVID-19
Абонирайте се за Капитал

Всеки петък икономически анализ и коментар на текущите събития от седмицата.
Съдържанието е организирано в три области, за които Капитал е полезен:

K1 Средата (политическа, макроикономическа регулаторна правна)
K2 Бизнесът (пазари, продукти, конкуренция, мениджмънт)
K3 Моят капитал (лични финанси, свободно време, образование, извън бизнеса).

Абонирайте се за Капитал
ВЗЕМЕТЕ ЗА 12 ЛВ./МЕСЕЦ Вижте всички оферти
Новият брой: Поправителни избори

Willem Jonker: Europe is better positioned for talent, but lagging behind in tech investment

Willem Jonker: Europe is better positioned for talent, but lagging behind in tech investment

The pandemic proved that the hype is real - all things are going digital, says Willem Jonker, CEO of EIT Digital

247 прочитания

COVID didn't close the gap between Europe and the US or Asia in terms of tech development and investments. But it made very clear to Europe how important digital is and hopefully the next decade will indeed be Europe's digital decade. These words belong to Willem Jonker. He is the CEO of EIT Digital, the digital wing of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology. Before that, he has been an executive for Philips, and he is one of the most prominent advocates for faster European tech development and harder competition with the US and China.

He's the guest in the latest episode of the DigitalK podcast. He talks about the effects of COVID on the tech ecosystem and business in Europe and shares his insights on the market trends that will shape the years after the pandemic.

Willem Jonker will be one of the speakers at this year's DigitalK conference, which will take place on the 27th and 28th of May.

DIGITALK The Podcast is a series of conversations with different digital visionaries. They discuss big ideas and technologies that will shape the way we live and do business in the next few years.

If you like this episode, you can follow DigitalK The Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. You can write us with feedback at [email protected].

COVID didn't close the gap between Europe and the US or Asia in terms of tech development and investments. But it made very clear to Europe how important digital is and hopefully the next decade will indeed be Europe's digital decade. These words belong to Willem Jonker. He is the CEO of EIT Digital, the digital wing of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology. Before that, he has been an executive for Philips, and he is one of the most prominent advocates for faster European tech development and harder competition with the US and China.

He's the guest in the latest episode of the DigitalK podcast. He talks about the effects of COVID on the tech ecosystem and business in Europe and shares his insights on the market trends that will shape the years after the pandemic.

Благодарим ви, че четете Капитал!

Вие използвате поверителен режим на интернет браузъра си. За да прочетете статията, трябва да влезете в профила си.
Влезте в профила си
Всеки потребител може да чете до 10 статии месечно без да има абонамент за Капитал.
Вижте абонаментните планове

Етикети

digitalization online business DigitalK Europe Asia

Свързани статии

0 коментара
Нов коментар

За да публикувате коментари,
трябва да сте регистриран потребител.


Вход

Още от Капитал

С използването на сайта вие приемате, че използваме „бисквитки" за подобряване на преживяването, персонализиране на съдържанието и рекламите, и анализиране на трафика. Вижте нашата политика за бисквитките и декларацията за поверителност.