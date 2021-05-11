Tytus Cytowski: I am always looking for someone who can build a billion dollar company

This year there are more investment deals than in 2020, even though there was no real slowdown last year because of the pandemic. It is an interesting time to be a startup lawyer and an investor. These words belong to Tytus Cytowski, startup lawyer from Cytowski and Partners, and also an angel investor in several companies, including the Bulgarian-American startup Gtmhub.

He's the guest in the latest episode of the DigitalK podcast. He talks about his career, what is the difference in being a startup lawyer rather than a corporate one, and how he selects which companies to represent or invest in.

Tytus Cytowski will be one of the speakers at this year's DigitalK conference, which will take place on the 27th and 28th of May.