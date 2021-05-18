Christopher Lynch: The pressure of COVID made people see business differently

The rise of collaboration tools is the biggest game changer of the pandemic from business point of view, according to Christopher Lynch, CEO of AtScale, an American IT company, whose main R&D center is in Bulgaria. He is a keynote speaker at this year's DigitalK tech conference.

Lynch is the guest in the latest episode of DigitalK the Podcast. He talks about what the pandemic changed, what is the future of his philanthropic work, what he is worried about and what he is optimistic about.

Christopher Lynch will be one of the speakers at this year's DigitalK conference, which will take place on the 27th and 28th of May.