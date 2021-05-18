Christopher Lynch: The pressure of COVID made people see business differently
Christopher Lynch: The pressure of COVID made people see business differently

Christopher Lynch: The pressure of COVID made people see business differently

COVID and collaboration tools made the world smaller, says the CEO of AtScale

© Цветелина Белутова

The rise of collaboration tools is the biggest game changer of the pandemic from business point of view, according to Christopher Lynch, CEO of AtScale, an American IT company, whose main R&D center is in Bulgaria. He is a keynote speaker at this year's DigitalK tech conference.

Lynch is the guest in the latest episode of DigitalK the Podcast. He talks about what the pandemic changed, what is the future of his philanthropic work, what he is worried about and what he is optimistic about.

Christopher Lynch will be one of the speakers at this year's DigitalK conference, which will take place on the 27th and 28th of May.

DIGITALK The Podcast is a series of conversations with different digital visionaries. They discuss big ideas and technologies that will shape the way we live and do business in the next few years.

If you like this episode, you can follow DigitalK The Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. You can write us with feedback at [email protected].

