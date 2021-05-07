На живо: Заседанието на комисията за ревизия на кабинета "Борисов-3"

В петък във временната парламентарна комисия за ревизия на кабинета "Борисов" ще продължи изслушването на агробизнесмена Светослав Илчовски. По време на предишното заседание преди два дни той беше разказа за оказване на натиск и корупция от страна на близки до властта бизнесмени и министри от правителството, включително и премиерът в оставка Бойко Борисов. Изслушването му обаче беше прекъснато от депутати на ГЕРБ.
Заседанието можете да гледате тук:
Сигналът на зърнопроизводителя е за събития, започнали през 2019 г. Тогава според него той бил помолен от Иван Ангелов - един от собствениците на фирма "Градус", да реализира фиктивен оборот за неговото дружество. Самият Ангелов му се представял като "скрит началник на Министерството на земеделието и Агенцията по храните".
Илчовски разказа още, че за да няма проблеми още от 2014 г. Продавал зърно за птицефермата на Ангелов на цени под пазарните, като исканията на бизнесмена, който той нарича Пилето с годините ставали все по-големи. Последно миналта година му поискали да продава на половин цена.
Пред комисията в парламента Илчовски разказа и как е присъствал на няколко неформални срещи в бившата резиденция на Тодор Живков в пернишкото с. Студена, на които присъствал и премиерът в оставка Бойко Борисов. Там по думите на Илчовски му бил показан запис с издевателства в ареста върху бизнесмена Миню Стайков.
В интервю за "Капитал" от четвъртък зърнопроизводителят разкри още скандални схеми, свързани със собствениците на фирмата "Градус", Министерството на земеделието и Агенцията по храните. По думите му в документите от НАП, които той предостави на комисията, има фактури за кух оборот, с които дружеството на Ангелов си е вдигнало стойността на акциите, за да ги продаде на БФБ. Илчовски твърди, че шефовете на пенсионните фондове са заставени да си купят акциите на това дружество.
Агробизнесменът твърди и, че избирателен контрол върху вноса на месо в България в полза на приближени фирми до ГЕРБ като вносът на конкурентите им се спира на границата. Зърнопроизводителят разказа и, че европроектите в селското стопанство са начин за контрол над бизнесмените, защото след това те се чувствали "задължени" към властта.
