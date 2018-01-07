Retailers beat: still growing

1

There were several major trends in the sector in 2017. The most striking one is the growing number of outlets.

hains now work more with local suppliers - farmers, dairy and meat processors, etc., some of which export products to stores abroad. Another rising trend is the offering of an increasing number of bio- and health products in stores - a result of the growing demand.

asked the managers of the six largest food chains about their expectations.

Dimitar Spasov, Chairman of the Management Board of Kaufland Bulgaria: We are planning a large expansion of our central warehouse



In 2018 we plan to open two new hypermarkets - in Veliko Tarnovo and Varna. We will also continue the modernization of our subsidiaries in the country. The investments planned for 2018 amount to 100

million levs

. A large expansion of our central warehouse in the village of Stryama, which will be enlarged by another 25 thousand sq. m., is also pending.

The Bulgarian customers continue to highly value the combination of quality, exclusive prices and surprising promotions. They are becoming increasingly demanding and their shopping choices are becoming more conscious. Kaufland Bulgaria puts a strong emphasis on quality, recognizable and well established brands, healthy lifestyle, but what we have preserved is the opportunity to offer a huge selection and the price-quality ratio typical of Kaufland Bulgaria.

Consumers still prefer to buy goods, the quality of which they are able to check before making the purchase and by choosing on the spot. An online marketing project is in its test phase, but our focus remains on developing the full potential that "live" trading can offer.

Attila Yenissen, CEO of Metro Bulgaria: We will change the Dairy and Fish sectors

In 2017 Metro Bulgaria managed to reach business growth exceeding 4% and to increase its profits. We decided to support and protect the authentic Bulgarian agricultural products. In October 2017 we launched our new bio-divisions in all 11 stores of the company. In November 2017, we also gave a new start to our wine departments.

On the eve of 2018, Metro invested over

four million levs

in the opening of a new logistics center for the supply of food products for restaurants and hotels. Metro is also investing in a new distribution platform in Varna, which will be opened in early June 2018.

I believe that, especially in the big Bulgarian cities, the desire of customers to go out and eat outside their homes will grow. That is why we will continue to focus on providing quality services and solutions to the Horeca sector. Bulgarians are starting to develop preference and taste for new meals and new world cuisines.

Milena Dragiyska, Chief Executive Officer of Lidl Bulgaria: We will continue our sustainable partnership with the Bulgarian producers



In 2017 we opened our second logistics center in the village of Kabile, making an investment of more than 80 million leva. Thus we created 150 new jobs in the region. We opened stores in places where Lidl was not present and invested in a significant update of our store network.

If I have to make a tour of the store, I'll start by saying that we updated the assortment of fresh bakery products. Fresh fruits and vegetables will always have a major place on the Bulgarian table. We are going to offer new products of the Rodna Stryaha selection, providing the Bulgarian producers with real chances to develop and enter foreign markets.

I hope that in 2018 the positive trend of growing consumption will remain, and we will be able to rely on a predictable and stable economic environment.

The fact is that online shopping is spreading more widely. This step, however, requires a very serious and large-scale preparation, in order to meet significant requirements, and a complete reorganization of the workflow. In order to enter the online trade, we must be absolutely sure that we can guarantee the same quality and freshness, the way we guarantee them at our stationary stores right now. At the same time, online business requires totally different logistics - this is also a large cost item. We believe in online trade, but the desire for social meetings is deeply rooted in the Bulgarian mentality. Therefore, we believe that stationary trade also continues to have an important place in shopping habits.

Boyko Sachanski, Manager of Billa Bulgaria: In 2018 we will open 8 to 10 new stores



In 2017 we opened

eight

new Billa stores. The construction of another two has started and they will be opened in the beginning of 2018 - one in Varna and one in Sofia. An average Billa store creates about 30 jobs, but some can reach 100. 7 stores have been extensively reconstructed and we carried out the so-called soft refresh in 15 others. Having 118 stores in the country, Billa is ranked first by number of stores.

The double-digit growth in the development of the major players over the last years will not be repeated. Modern trade will continue to increase its market share, but slowly - by no more than 2-3%, and will remain far below the level of other Central and Eastern European countries.

Miroslava Georgieva, Marketing and Advertising Director at Fantastico: We will continue to fully develop online trade



In 2017 we opened two new stores in Elin Pelin and Mladost 1 in Sofia. The investment therein exceeds 18 million leva. For 2018 we have planned several new stores to be opened and a major reconstruction of an existing supermarket to take place.

Our plan is to continue developing online trade in full force. This type of trade is growing at an extremely fast pace and we are currently the only company in the food sector, offering and developing it.

In 2017 Maxima Bulgaria reconstructed 11 of the T Market stores and opened 4 new ones. Two of them are in the capital, one in Kostinbrod, and the last newly opened supermarket is located in Kazanlak. Thus, the number of T Market stores has grown to 65. The company employs almost 1,400 employees in 32 cities.

We are planning to expand our range of fresh products and include new ones, including more bio and healthy products, since consumers are becoming increasingly interested in these categories. Next year we expect again the highest demand to be for fresh meat. Since the beginning of October 2017 we have also been marketing our spice line called Giardena.

Currently, the share of modern trade in Bulgaria is just over 50%, but the interest in this model is steadily growing. This is also due to the gradual growth of the purchasing power of the population. In 2018 the retail sector will continue to move ahead at a rapid pace, and the presence of new supermarket models in Bulgarian cities will be increased.

