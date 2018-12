Поп културата на 2018 г.

Най-продаваните книги в Amazon.com

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be, Rachel Hollis

3. Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Michael Wolff

4. Fear: Trump in the White House, Bob Woodward

5. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith

6. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo, Jill Twiss

7. 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos, Jordan B. Peterson

8. Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering, Joanna Gaines

9. A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, James Comey

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life, Mark Manson

Източник: Amazon.com