Американският Конгрес отхвърли ветото на Тръмп върху бюджета за отбрана

Американският Конгрес отхвърли ветото на президента Доналд Тръмп върху бюджета за отбрана. Това се случва за първи път по време на управлението му в самия край на мандата му при все по разединени редици в собствената му партия. Контролираният от републиканците Сенат необичайно проведе заседание в деня на Нова година и прие с над две трети от гласовете т.нар. Закон за оторизация на националната отбрана в размер на 740 млрд. долара, предвиден за финансовата 2021 г.
По-рано Камарата на представителите, контролирана от демократите, направи същото и така текстът е окончателно приет. Това се случва два дни преди новият състав на Конгреса да положи клетва, пише британската ВВС.
Възраженията на Тръмп
Тръмп, който слиза от поста след няколко седмици, е против някои клаузи в документа, сред които политиките, ограничаващи изтеглянето на американски войски от Афганистан и Европа, както и закона за отговорността в интернет, зaщитaвaщ социалните медии oт cъдeбни иcкoвe зa публикувaнe, изтривaнe или другo мoдeрирaнe нa съдържание.
Президентът нарече закона от 4500 страници, чието изготвяне отне една година, "подарък за Китай и Русия". "Той не успява да включи жизненоважни мерки за националната сигурност, включва клаузи, които не уважават нашите ветерани и военната ни история, и оспорва усилията на моята администрация да се постави Америка на първо място в националната сигурност и външната политика", посочва Тръмп. И допълва, че мерките в закона за ограничаване на връщането на войските у дома са "лоша политика" и "противоконституционни".
Позицията на Конгреса
Законодателите могат да отменят президентско вето и да приемат даден закон с мнозинство от две трети и в двете камари на Конгреса. След гласуването председателят на Камарата на представителите Нанси Пелоси заяви, че ветото на Тръмп е "изумително безразсъдство, което вреди на нашите войници, застрашава сигурността ни и подкопава волята на Конгреса".
През четиригодишния мандат на Тръмп Конгресът не е успявал осем пъти да отхвърли негово вето. Той трябва да освободи поста на 20 януари, когато ще бъде заменен от демократа Джо Байдън.
