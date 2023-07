Войната в Украйна | Русия може би опитва реконтраофанзива в Северен Луганск

Svatove axis:



➡️RU forces have a significant bridgehead west of the Zherebets river and are advancing from Kovalivka towards Novojehorivka and from Karmazynivka through the forest belts towards Cherhneschchyna.

➡️RU controlling Serhiivka and Novojehorivka are unconfirmed.