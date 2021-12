Намаляване на вредата от тютюна

1 Effects of Switching to the Tobacco Heating System 2.2 Menthol, Smoking Abstinence, or Continued Cigarette Smoking on Biomarkers of Exposure: A Randomized, Controlled, Open-Label, Multicenter Study in Sequential Confinement and Ambulatory Settings (Part 1) | Nicotine & Tobacco Research | Oxford Academic (oup.com)

2 Reduction in Exposure to Selected Harmful and Potentially Harmful Constituents Approaching Those Observed Upon Smoking Abstinence in Smokers Switching to the Menthol Tobacco Heating System 2.2 for 3 Months (Part 1) | Nicotine & Tobacco Research | Oxford Academic (oup.com) 3 JMIR Research Protocols - Biological and Functional Changes in Healthy Adult Smokers Who Are Continuously Abstinent From Smoking for One Year: Protocol for a Prospective, Observational, Multicenter Cohort Study 4 Reinterpreting the best biomarker of oxidative stress: The 8-iso-PGF2/PGF2 ratio distinguishes chemical from enzymatic lipid peroxidation - ScienceDirect